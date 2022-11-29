 Skip to content
Walmart Virginia Shooting Survivor Sues Company for $50 Million

  • Lawsuit appears to be the first filed after attack in store
  • Gunman allegedly stayed on the job despite history of threats
Law enforcement&nbsp;at the scene of a fatal&nbsp;shooting at a Walmart&nbsp;in Chesapeake, Virginia.&nbsp;

Photographer: Alex Brandon/AP 

A Walmart Inc. employee who says she witnessed last week’s fatal shooting at a Virginia store filed a $50 million lawsuit against the company for allegedly continuing to employ the suspected gunman despite knowledge of past threats he’d made against fellow employees.

Multiple Walmart employees complained to the company about “bizarre and threatening behavior” exhibited by the alleged shooter -- a supervisor -- in the months prior to the attack, according to the complaint filed Tuesday by Donya Prioleau in Chesapeake Circuit Court in Virginia.

