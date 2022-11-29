Walmart Virginia Shooting Survivor Sues Company for $50 Million

A Walmart Inc. employee who says she witnessed last week’s fatal shooting at a Virginia store filed a $50 million lawsuit against the company for allegedly continuing to employ the suspected gunman despite knowledge of past threats he’d made against fellow employees.
Multiple Walmart employees complained to the company about “bizarre and threatening behavior” exhibited by the alleged shooter -- a supervisor -- in the months prior to the attack, according to the complaint filed Tuesday by Donya Prioleau in Chesapeake Circuit Court in Virginia.