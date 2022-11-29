UK Summons Chinese Envoy Over Journalist Arrested in Shanghai

The British government summoned China’s ambassador to the UK amid a diplomatic row over the arrest of a British Broadcasting Corp. journalist covering pandemic lockdown protests in Shanghai.
Foreign Secretary James Cleverly called in Zheng Zeguang over the treatment of cameraman Edward Lawrence, who the BBC said was “beaten and kicked” by police. On Monday, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the “golden era” of UK-Chinese relations is over, though he also warned against falling back on “simplistic Cold War rhetoric.”