UK Civil Servants Set First Strike Dates, While Rail Talks Fail

Driving instructors across the UK will walk out from mid-December in a dispute over pay, pensions and job security, beginning a wave of action by civil servants that’s set to affect 124 government departments, disrupting everything from passport checks to unemployment support.
Employees of the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency, including instructors, will strike on a regional basis from Dec. 13 through Jan. 16, the Public and Commercial Services union said Tuesday. Staff at the Rural Payments Agency, which provides subsidies to farmers, will do so from Dec. 13 through Jan. 13.