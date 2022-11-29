South African Farm Scandal Probe Winds Up With Ramaphosa’s Fate At Stake

The top four leaders of South Africa’s governing African National Congress will meet Wednesday evening to formulate their response to the findings of an investigation into a scandal enveloping President Cyril Ramaphosa.
The furor erupted in June when Arthur Fraser, the former head of South Africa’s national spy agency, laid charges against Ramaphosa, alleging that he sought to cover up the 2020 theft of more than $4 million from his Phala Phala game farm. Parliament set up a three-member panel to decide if there are grounds for lawmakers to take action against the president and it is due to deliver its findings to the legislature on Wednesday.