Kroger, Albertsons CEOs Face Senate Questions Over $25 Billion Tie-Up

  • Panel to ask questions on market power, store sales, dividend
  • Lawmakers can’t block deal, but ‘they can kick up the dust’
Vivek Sankaran, left, and&nbsp;Rodney McMullen

Photographers: Al Drago, Lauren Justice/Bloomberg

The top bosses at Kroger Co. and Albertsons Cos. are headed for a round of tough questions from US senators skeptical of their $24.6 billion deal to create a supermarket giant rivaling Walmart Inc. in heft. 

Kroger Chief Executive Officer Rodney McMullen and his counterpart at Albertsons, Vivek Sankaran, will get a chance to take on their critics Tuesday afternoon before the Senate Judiciary Committee’s antitrust panel. The appearance will be their highest-profile defense of the tie-up since they announced Oct. 14 that Kroger would buy Albertsons. 