Kroger, Albertsons CEOs Face Senate Questions Over $25 Billion Tie-Up

The top bosses at Kroger Co. and Albertsons Cos. are headed for a round of tough questions from US senators skeptical of their $24.6 billion deal to create a supermarket giant rivaling Walmart Inc. in heft.
Kroger Chief Executive Officer Rodney McMullen and his counterpart at Albertsons, Vivek Sankaran, will get a chance to take on their critics Tuesday afternoon before the Senate Judiciary Committee’s antitrust panel. The appearance will be their highest-profile defense of the tie-up since they announced Oct. 14 that Kroger would buy Albertsons.