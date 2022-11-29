 Skip to content
Pursuits

Gonzaga's Brutal Slate Continues With No. 6 Baylor Up Next

Gonzaga coach Mark Few watches during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Xavier in the Phil Knight Legacy tournament Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Gonzaga coach Mark Few watches during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Xavier in the Phil Knight Legacy tournament Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS (DAVE SKRETTA)

(AP) -- Gonzaga coach Mark Few always builds an ambitious nonconference schedule, helping not only harden his team for March but also to balance the Bulldogs' weaker West Coast Conference slate when it comes to the NCAA selection committee.

They've taken their lumps already this season, losing to second-ranked Texas and fifth-ranked Purdue to fall out of the top 10 for the first time since February 2018. But the No. 14 Bulldogs also have marquee wins over No. 19 Kentucky and No. 20 Michigan State, the latter played on the USS Abraham Lincoln at North Island Naval Air Station in California.