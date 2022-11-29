Estonia, Lithuania Push for Lower Price on EU’s Russian Oil Cap

Estonia’s foreign minister called for the price of any cap on Russian oil to be set as low as possible, while his Lithuanian counterpart brushed off any urgency to agree to any price, with the two Baltic nations ranking as holdouts in contentious talks at the European Union.
EU states have debated whether to set a price cap as low as $62 a barrel on exports of Russian crude oil after several countries demanded a level that could put more pressure on Moscow, but the talks remain stuck, diplomats said. Poland and the Baltic nations said the price level was still too high, according to the diplomats.