Devils Rally From Two Goals Down to Beat Rangers 5-3

New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes (86) and goaltender Vitek Vanecek (41) celebrate after closing the third period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Rangers, Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS (ALLAN KREDA)
Updated on

New York (AP) -- Jack Hughes and Michael McLeod scored in the second period, Vitek Vanecek stopped 35 shots and the surging New Jersey Devils rallied from an early two-goal deficit to beat the New York Rangers 5-3 on Monday night.

Yegor Sharangovich had two goals and Tomas Tatar also scored to help the first-place Devils win their third straight since having their 13-game winning streak snapped last week. New Jersey has won 10 straight road games and has only one loss since starting the season 3-3-0.