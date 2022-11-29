Canadian Dollar Dives by Most in a Month as Economy Sputters

Canada’s dollar slumped Tuesday by the most in more than a month even as most of its major developed-market peers gained ground against the greenback, weighed down by signs that the domestic economy is wavering.
The so-called loonie tumbled in the wake of news that British bank HSBC Holdings Plc plans to sell its Canadian unit to Toronto-based Royal Bank of Canada, a transaction that could potentially spur outflows, while preliminary data for October showed the nation’s economy appears to be stalling out and crude oil prices handed back much of their earlier gains. With month-end drawing near, positioning dynamics could also be playing a role, analysts suggested.