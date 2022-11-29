As Climate Damage Rises, Utilities Turn to ‘Recovery Bonds’

As climate change makes extreme weather events more common, US utilities and energy companies are turning to a once rare vehicle to raise funds for coping with the infrastructure damage they cause: recovery bonds. By late November, utilities were on track to sell nearly $20 billion of recovery bonds in 2022, a record, and up from $2.3 billion in 2021. What’s the attraction? Companies issuing recovery bonds aren’t on the hook to pay them back out of their own coffers. Expect the demand for recovery bonds to heat up even more as the Earth does.

It’s a type of bond that is sold by an energy or utility company to “recover” the costs of a one-time big expense, most commonly storm damage or the retirement of a coal plant or to pay for other plant equipment costs. Here’s how recovery bonds are different from typical debt offerings: Utilities can seek regulatory approval to set up a special finance subsidiary to sell the recovery bonds and are then authorized to add a small ongoing charge to customers’ monthly electricity bills. Those charges, which can continue for dozens of years in some cases, get transferred to the finance subsidiary and the finance subsidiary then distributes that money to bondholders in the form of regular coupon payments plus principal. If some customers don’t pay their charge, then the shortfall is made up by increasing the charge on all other customers. The state pledges never to interfere with this collection mechanism.