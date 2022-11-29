 Skip to content
Apple Music Reveals Top Music in 2022 And Listener Charts

The Kid Laroi appears at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards in Las Vegas on April 3, 2022, left, and Justin Bieber appears at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala in New York on Sept. 13, 2021. “Stay,” the smash hit by The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber topped Apple Music’s global song chart in 2022. (AP Photo)
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS (MARK KENNEDY)
New York (AP) -- “Stay,” the smash hit by The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber topped Apple Music's global song chart in 2022 as the giant music streamer released its end-of-year lists and provided listeners with data on their own most listened-to tunes.

“Stay,” which stayed atop the Billboard Hot 100 for seven weeks this summer, was No. 1 on Apple Music's top 100 global songs chart, staying on top for 51 days straight. Elton John and Dua Lipa's “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)” was No. 1 on the streamer's Shazam chart and “We Don't Talk About Bruno” from the movie musical “Encanto” was the song with the most-read lyrics in 2022 on the platform.