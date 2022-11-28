Lula Wants at Least $28 Billion Excluded From Brazil Spending Cap, Ally Says

Brazil President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva wants at least 151 billion reais ($28 billion) to be excluded from the public spending cap as he negotiates to make way for expanded social outlays, a close ally said.
The administration won’t accept a lower amount because it would be too little to tackle Brazil’s social demands, Lindbergh Farias, a participant in Lula’s transition government and a long-time Workers’ Party member, said in an interview. The president-elect’s team is weighing provisional measures as an alternative if the proposed constitutional amendment stalls, he said, noting that one-time credit would also allow for beefed up spending.