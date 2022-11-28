 Skip to content
Green

Japan Studies Plan to Extend Life of 60-Year-Old Nuclear Plants

  • Nation’s trade ministry discussing proposals on atomic sector
  • Nuclear back in favor as country tackles global energy crisis
By

Japan will consider keeping some nuclear reactors operating beyond a current 60-year limit as the country focuses increasingly on atomic power as a solution to an ongoing squeeze on energy supply.

Officials are studying a plan to exclude periods when reactors were offline from an existing limit on their lifespan, which would allow some facilities to operate for longer, according to a document released Monday by a trade ministry panel. Reactors are often halted for years to allow the nation’s nuclear watchdog to perform inspections, or as a result of legal challenges. 