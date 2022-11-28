China Evergrande Winding-Up Lawsuit Is Adjourned in Hong Kong

China Evergrande Group said it expects to receive restructuring support from offshore creditors by as early as February, helping its plea to adjourn a winding-up hearing again.
The world’s most indebted developer wants to offer restructuring terms for its dollar debt and get backing from major creditors by the end of February or early March, Evegrande’s legal representative said during a hearing in Hong Kong on Monday. The Hong Kong High Court adjourned the winding-up case against Evergrande to March 20.