BlockFi Bankruptcy Filing Shows It Owes $30 Million to SEC

The US Securities and Exchange Commission is one of the largest creditors to BlockFi, which filed for bankruptcy in the wake of a number of failures within the digital-assets space.
The regulator has a $30 million unsecured claim against the crypto lender, according to a filing Monday. That makes it BlockFi’s fourth-biggest creditor, behind Ankura Trust Company, which is listed as being owed more than $729 million; West Realm Shires Inc., which is the entity that operates FTX US and which is owed $275 million; as well as an unnamed customer due more than $48 million.