Austin Calls for Donations to Help Households Struggling With Energy Bills

As more Americans grapple with budget-busting utility bills, one Texas city is encouraging donations to help struggling households keep the lights on this winter.
Austin’s utilities department is urging individuals, businesses and organizations to make a payment toward the utility bill of a needy customer on Nov. 29 through its Gift of Comfort program as part of the Giving Tuesday charity push. The utility is also accepting donations to its customer assistance program, which has provided almost $400,000 in assistance to more than 1,200 customers since the start of October.