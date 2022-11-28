Amazon Vows to Replenish All the Water It Uses for Data Centers

Amazon Web Services, the largest cloud-computing provider, is promising by 2030 to replenish the water its massive data centers consume, the latest environmental pledge from the internet giant.
Parent company Amazon.com Inc. said in a statement Monday it’s supporting efforts to replenish groundwater in California, the UK and India to offset the water the company’s cloud centers use. Google, which has vowed to offset 120% of its water usage, revealed last week that its global data centers consume 4.3 billion gallons of water a year. Microsoft Corp. has already committed to replenish more water than it consumes by the end of the decade.