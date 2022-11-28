Activision Analysts Don’t Need Microsoft Deal to Be Bullish

Activision Blizzard Inc. is gaining fans on Wall Street as a flurry of analysts raise their recommendations on the stock even as Microsoft Corp.’s planned acquisition looks increasingly dicey.
At least six firms have boosted their ratings in November, including three on Monday: Wells Fargo, Truist and Morgan Stanley. Raymond James, MKM Partners and Baird all raised their view earlier this month. Currently, 76% of analysts recommend buying the stock, compared with 57% at the start of the month, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.