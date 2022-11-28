‘Knives Out 2’ Pulls in $13.3 Million for Netflix in Cinema Test

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, the first movie from Netflix Inc. to appear in the largest theater chains before it’s available on streaming, brought in $13.3 million over five days in a closely watched limited run.
The total is projected to reach $15 million in the US and Canada when the movie completes its seven-day run this week, according to a person familiar with the matter. The movie played on almost 700 screens, for revenue of about $19,000 per screen, the best average for any film over the weekend, the person said.