‘Knives Out 2’ Pulls in $13.3 Million for Netflix in Cinema Test

The cast from the film "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" in Los Angeles.

Photographer: Momodu Mansaray/Deadline/Getty Images

By

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, the first movie from Netflix Inc. to appear in the largest theater chains before it’s available on streaming, brought in $13.3 million over five days in a closely watched limited run.

The total is projected to reach $15 million in the US and Canada when the movie completes its seven-day run this week, according to a person familiar with the matter. The movie played on almost 700 screens, for revenue of about $19,000 per screen, the best average for any film over the weekend, the person said. 