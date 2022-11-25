Warnock Has More Cash, But GOP Super-PAC Has Plenty for Walker

Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock has three times as much cash as former NFL great Herschel Walker heading into the final stretch of their runoff in Georgia, but a Republican super-PAC has plenty of money to help the GOP candidate compete, according to the latest filings with the Federal Election Commission.

Warnock has $30 million in cash on hand, while Republican Walker has $9.8 million, the filings show. The Senate Leadership Fund, which has ties to Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky and is the biggest spender on Walker’s behalf, had $40 million in the bank as of Nov. 16, the filings show. Citadel Enterprise Americas Inc. founder Ken Griffin is among biggest donors to the super-PAC.