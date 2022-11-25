 Skip to content
Politics

Korea May Order Striking Truckers Back to Work, Minister Says

  • Decree being considered if protests pose threat to economy
  • Disruptions seen at cement and steel companies, ministry says
Truck drivers and members of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions shout slogans during a protest at the Uiwang Inland Container Depot on Nov. 24.
Photographer: SeongJoon Cho/Bloomberg
By

A South Korean official said the government is considering issuing an order to disband a strike by truck drivers that has blocked ports and industrial complexes, hampering supplies of key exports. 

“We are doing our best to minimize supply disruptions and taking emergency steps,” said Transport Minister Won Hee-ryong during a visit to the port of Busan on Thursday. “In case the situation gets serious, we are considering issuing a decree” ordering local shippers to restart work on concerns that their action pose a threat to the economy, he said. 