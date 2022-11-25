Fear of Quarantine Camps, Not Covid, Is Shutting Beijing Down

There are serious ramifications to being exposed to Covid-19 in China -- and it’s not infection. As the country confronts its biggest outbreak ever, residents in major cities are hunkering down because of the prospect of being sent to a quarantine camp or locked down at home.

Going out in the capital of Beijing means having to scan a QR code to enter venues like shops and restaurants, or take public transportation. Under the country’s ubiquitous contract-tracing surveillance system, visiting the same places as someone who later turns up infected can land you in a quarantine facility, where conditions are so poor that some people say they are buying chamber pots and portable tents at the prospect.