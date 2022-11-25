 Skip to content
Technology
Cybersecurity

US Bans Huawei, ZTE Telecom Equipment on Data-Security Risk

  • Federal Communications Commission cites security concerns
  • Dahua, Hikvision, Hytera also among companies named by agency
Huawei Technologies Co. Executives Speak At 5G Event
Photographer: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg
By

US regulators imposed a ban on electronic equipment from Huawei Technologies Co. and ZTE Corp., saying the products pose a risk to data security.

The Federal Communications Commission, in an order released Friday, also named connected-camera providers Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. and Dahua Technology Co., as well as two-way radio maker Hytera Communications Corp.