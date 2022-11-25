Citi Sees World Cup Fans’ Food Orders Boosting Delivery Firms

UK football fans watching the World Cup from the comfort of their sofas could boost delivery firms such as Just Eat Takeaway.com NV and Deliveroo Plc, as many opt to order in food, according to Citigroup Inc. analysts.
The World Cup should support orders for food delivery in the fourth quarter, “at least in the UK market, with the vast majority of people indicating that they’ll watch most matches from home and a high proportion planning to order takeaway,” analysts led by Catherine O’Neill wrote in a report. Other European countries should see similar trends too, they said.