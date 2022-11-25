Bitwise Files for Bitcoin Futures ETF Despite Crypto ‘Dark Days’

Historic turmoil in cryptocurrency markets sparked by FTX’s implosion hasn’t stopped one funds issuer from moving forward on a new investment product tied to Bitcoin.
Bitwise on Wednesday filed an application to launch the Bitcoin Strategy Optimum Yield ETF, which would trade under the ticker BITC. The fund would offer managed exposure to Bitcoin futures contracts traded on the CME, and investments in short-term debt securities, according to the filing. It would not hold the token directly as the US Securities and Exchange Commission has yet to approve such a product.