 Skip to content
Crypto

Bitwise Files for Bitcoin Futures ETF Despite Crypto ‘Dark Days’

  • Fund wouldn’t hold Bitcoin directly, which SEC doesn’t allow
  • US investors got first Bitcoin futures ETF in 2021 with BITO
Crypto in The Self-Proclaimed Bitcoin City of Arnhem
Photographer: Valeria Mongelli/Bloomberg

Historic turmoil in cryptocurrency markets sparked by FTX’s implosion hasn’t stopped one funds issuer from moving forward on a new investment product tied to Bitcoin. 

Bitwise on Wednesday filed an application to launch the Bitcoin Strategy Optimum Yield ETF, which would trade under the ticker BITC. The fund would offer managed exposure to Bitcoin futures contracts traded on the CME, and investments in short-term debt securities, according to the filing. It would not hold the token directly as the US Securities and Exchange Commission has yet to approve such a product.