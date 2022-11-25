Bills Overcome Deficit, Chaotic Week; Rally to Beat Lions

Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP) -- Josh Allen looked exhausted on the sideline after the final whistle blew, when the Buffalo Bills quarterback turned and wrapped his arms around receiver Stefon Diggs to give his teammate a big, long hug.

Allen, with his wonky and sore throwing elbow, and Diggs, following several uncharacteristic drops, had just overcome their deficiencies to help rally Buffalo to a 28-25 victory over the Detroit Lions. In doing so, they put a capper on one of the more chaotic two-week stretches in team history — three if you include the gut punch of a 33-30 overtime loss to Minnesota in which the Bills squandered a 17-point lead.