Supply-Chain Logjams Bring Southeast Asia Growth Path for JWD

JWD Infologistics Pcl plans to boost capital investment by more than half over the next three years as the Thai firm aims to expand in nearby countries to take advantage of growing demand for food storage, warehousing and transportation services.
The logistics specialist will spend about 10 billion baht ($276 million) through 2025 for new facilities and asset acquisitions in Southeast Asia, Chief Executive Officer Charvanin Bunditkitsada said. Annual investment the past three years has been about 2 billion baht, he said.