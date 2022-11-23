Saudi Wealth Fund Claims Immunity in PGA-LIV Golf US Court Fight

Saudi Arabia’s $676 billion sovereign wealth fund argued it has sovereign immunity and can’t be forced to provide evidence in a US legal fight between PGA Tour Inc. and LIV Golf, a newly launched rival backed by the oil-rich kingdom.
Public Investment Fund and its Governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan on Tuesday asked a federal judge in California to quash a request by the PGA Tour to compel their testimony and produce documents for a lawsuit accusing LIV of unfair competition for offering players lucrative deals to break their PGA contracts.