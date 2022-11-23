Korea Media Stocks Surge as China Resumes Online Streaming

Shares of South Korean companies that produce or distribute dramas and movies rallied as China resumed the streaming of a Korean movie after a six-year ban, spurring hopes that more content will be allowed.
Film distributor and producer Showbox Corp. spiked as much as 26% on Wednesday, sparking a brief trading halt due to big share price fluctuation at market open. KidariStudio Inc., a producer of online comics and other content, surged by the daily limit of 30%. Other media stocks including Studio Dragon Co., CJ ENM Co., Astory Co. and ContentreeJoongAng Corp. also jumped.