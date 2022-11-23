Credit Suisse Plans Deep China Job Cuts Months After Expansion

Credit Suisse Group AG is cutting at least one-third of its investment-banking workforce and about 40% of research staff in China just two months after agreeing to spend $160 million to take full control of its securities business in the world’s second-largest economy.
The Zurich-based lender is slashing about 25 investment-banking jobs and 10 of its research staff in China this week, after finishing a round of cuts in the region earlier this month, according to people familiar with the matter, asking not to be identified because the information isn’t public. The moves are part of a global reduction of 2,700 jobs planned for the fourth quarter.