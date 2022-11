Philippine Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno said he shares a “very good” relationship with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., as he sought to quell speculation about his future in the administration.

“Don’t know where this is coming from,” he said at an event in Manila on Tuesday, referring to local media reports about a possible reshuffle of Marcos’s economic team. “I’m old in this game to even bother about this. I just work non-stop,” he said.