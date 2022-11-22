Norway to Develop New Gas Find in Bid to Keep Up European Flows

Norway will add a new gas field in the Norwegian Sea from 2026 as it seeks to maintain natural gas flows to Europe amid years of insecurity in supply.
Equinor ASA will lead the development of the Irpa gas discovery in the northern reaches of the Norwegian Sea to unlock an estimated 20 billion standard cubic meters of recoverable reserves, Norway’s Petroleum and Energy Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday. Investments will total 14.8 billion kroner ($1.4 billion), with production planned for the fourth quarter of 2026.