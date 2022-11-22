 Skip to content
Green

Lekela Forges Ahead With Senegal Battery Plant, Eyes Hydrogen Projects

  • Firm wants to provide power for green hydrogen plants in Egypt
  • Lekela has about 1 gigawatt of wind-power capacity in Africa

Lekela Power BV, the company with the most renewable energy assets in Africa, plans to soon complete financial arrangements for the biggest battery storage facility in the west of the continent and wants to expand into providing electricity for green hydrogen projects.

The Amsterdam-based company intends building a 160-megawatt-hour battery plant next to its 159-megawatt Parc Eolien Taiba N’Diaye wind-powered power facility in Senegal, said Chris Antonopoulos, Lekela’s chief executive officer, stressing that they are separate projects. 