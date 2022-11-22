Lekela Forges Ahead With Senegal Battery Plant, Eyes Hydrogen Projects

Lekela Power BV, the company with the most renewable energy assets in Africa, plans to soon complete financial arrangements for the biggest battery storage facility in the west of the continent and wants to expand into providing electricity for green hydrogen projects.
The Amsterdam-based company intends building a 160-megawatt-hour battery plant next to its 159-megawatt Parc Eolien Taiba N’Diaye wind-powered power facility in Senegal, said Chris Antonopoulos, Lekela’s chief executive officer, stressing that they are separate projects.