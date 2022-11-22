Japan’s Kishida Hunts for Cash to Fund Planned Defense Buildup

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida faces a dilemma: Unnerved by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and rising tensions over Taiwan, a majority of the public wants a defense buildup, but few in the heavily indebted nation want a tax hike to pay for it.
An expert panel charged with advising the government on the defense expansion submitted a proposal to the government Tuesday saying Japan needed to acquire counterstrike capability against an enemy attack, and should seek to stockpile “sufficient” quantities of missiles over the next five years.