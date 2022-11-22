 Skip to content
Politics

Japan’s Kishida Hunts for Cash to Fund Planned Defense Buildup

  • Unpopular premier must decide whether to increase taxes
  • Japan is the world’s most heavily indebted advanced nation
Fumio Kishida reviews troops of the Japan Self Defense Forces in 2021.
Fumio Kishida reviews troops of the Japan Self Defense Forces in 2021.Photographer: Kiyoshi Ota/Bloomberg

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida faces a dilemma: Unnerved by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and rising tensions over Taiwan, a majority of the public wants a defense buildup, but few in the heavily indebted nation want a tax hike to pay for it. 

An expert panel charged with advising the government on the defense expansion submitted a proposal to the government Tuesday saying Japan needed to acquire counterstrike capability against an enemy attack, and should seek to stockpile “sufficient” quantities of missiles over the next five years. 