Ex-Green Beret Who Helped Carlos Ghosn Escape Freed From Prison

The former US Green Beret who smuggled Carlos Ghosn out of Japan has been released from a detention center in Los Angeles, where he was being held since being transferred to the US after serving more than a year in prison in the Asian nation.

Michael Taylor and his son Peter Taylor pleaded guilty last year to helping Ghosn flee trial in late 2019 and make his way to Beirut. The former chairman of Nissan Motor Co. and Renault SA was arrested in Japan in 2018 on charges of underreporting income and other corporate crimes, which he has denied.