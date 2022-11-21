South Africa Urgently Seeks Funds for Diesel as Power Cuts Widen

South Africa’s government said it’s urgently seeking funds to buy diesel that’s needed to fuel some of its power plants, after the state electricity utility said outages will intensify this week.
Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan held a meeting with members of Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd.’s board on Sunday amid “serious concerns” about the risk of increased blackouts in the months ahead, the Department of Public Enterprises, which oversees the utility, said in a statement. The board members informed Gordhan about the situation at the nation’s power plants, it said.