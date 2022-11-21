Meta Sued in UK to Stop Personal Data Collection for Ads

Meta Platforms Inc. is facing demands that it stop harvesting personal data for targeted advertisements in a fresh UK lawsuit that goes to the heart of Facebook’s business model.
Tanya O’Carroll, a technology and human rights campaigner, filed the suit at London’s High Court challenging Facebook’s “surveillance advertising,” according to the law firm representing her, AWO. Facebook violates general data protection regulations by processing and profiling her personal data that’s then tailored for the advertisements, they argue.