 Skip to content
Markets

Islamic Party Wins in Malaysia Lead to Alcohol, Gambling Stocks Plunge

  • PAS emerged as single party with the most seats at 49 of 220
  • Regulatory risks for gaming, brewery and tobacco: analysts
By

Stocks related to gaming and alcohol slumped in Malaysia after an Islamic party garnered the most seats at the country’s elections on Saturday, paving the way for an alliance it’s a part of to form the next government.

Shares of casino and resort operator Genting Malaysia Bhd. plunged as much as 11%, the most in more than two years, amid a broader selloff in the country’s equities. Its parent Genting Bhd. dropped as much as 10% while lottery equipment provider Sports Toto Bhd. was set for its lowest level since 1993. Brewers including Heineken Malaysia Bhd. and Carlsberg Brewery Malaysia Bhd. also declined.