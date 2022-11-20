U.S. Tells Gulf Allies Certain China Ties Would Cap Cooperation

The White House’s top official responsible for the Middle East told US allies in the Gulf that deepening certain ties with China would hamper their cooperation with their chief strategic ally and security partner.
“There are certain partnerships with China that would create a ceiling to what we can do,” Brett McGurk, the White House’s Middle East Coordinator, told a panel Sunday at the IISS security conference in Bahrain. “It’s simply a fact and that’s the truth here as anywhere else in the world, based upon relationships between countries that are military competitors of ours.”