 Skip to content
Business

Your Sunday UK Briefing: Big Brands, Harry Kane and the World Cup

Get ready for another busy week

Bobby Moore holds the World Cup trophy after England’s victory over West Germany in 1966.
Bobby Moore holds the World Cup trophy after England’s victory over West Germany in 1966.Source: Daily Herald Archive/SSPL
By

Follow us at @BloombergUK and on Facebook, and wrap up your day with The Readout newsletter with Allegra Stratton.

Hello again.