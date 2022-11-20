Bloomberg Daybreak, anchored from New York, Boston, Washington DC and San Francisco provides listeners with everything they need to know. Hear the latest economic, business and market news, as well as global, national, and local news.
There's a multibillion-dollar race going on to build the first complete map of the brain, something scientists are calling the "connectome." It involves slicing the brain into thousands of pieces, and then digitally stitching them back together using a powerful AI algorithm.
Your Sunday UK Briefing: Big Brands, Harry Kane and the World Cup
Talks on Royal Mail Dispute to End on Monday, Union Claims
Indonesia Caps Minimum Wage Increase at 10% for 2023
Humbled Central Bankers Scale Back Their Ambitions
Recession Dangers Augur New Era of Policy Trade-Offs: Eco Week
Nike Is Winning the World Cup Jersey Battle
FIFA Boss Says Fans Can Survive for Three Hours Without Beer
TSMC Founder Says U.S. Welcomes Chipmaker’s Arizona Plant Plan
Musk Considers Further Twitter Layoffs in Sales on Monday
Rivian Employees Say Rapid Production Led to Injuries, Safety Oversights in Illinois Plant
Biden Celebrates 80th Birthday as Democrats Eye Younger Leaders
Police: 5 Dead, 18 Hurt in Colorado Gay Nightclub Shooting
Investor Studied Crypto for Years, Then Missed FTX’s Red Flags
Grindr’s Biggest Investors Are Billionaires on Stock Surge
Collection of Love Letters Written By Dylan Sold for $670K
Tree of Life Shooting Survivors' Stories Told in Documentary
The Data Behind Qatar’s Historically Expensive World Cup
Looking for the World Cup Winner? Don’t Follow the Money
The World Will Never Agree to Phase Out Petroleum. And That’s OK
Sears Limps Through What Could Be Its Final Holiday Season
Why Europe’s €2.75 Trillion Renovation Wave Is Falling Flat
A Nation in the Crosshairs of Climate Change Is Ready to Get Rich on Oil
Pay Gap at Nike Persisted After Changes, Lawsuit Alleges
Lawsuit Filed Against FDA to Block Access to Abortion Pill
Egypt to Start Building $11 Billion Wind Farm From 2024
COP27 Approves Last-Ditch Deal for Historic Climate Damage Fund
How Buffalo Survives Supercharged Snow
A Union Hall for the Modern New England Carpenter
Holiday Lights Dim as European Cities Look to Cut Energy Costs
FTX Starts Global Asset Review as Part of Chapter 11 Process
GOP’s Hawley Wants Democrats’ Emails as FTX Collapse Turns Political
Crypto Traders in US Surged 149% to 2.3 Million as Pandemic Hit
