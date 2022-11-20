 Skip to content
Business
Future of British Business

Talks on Royal Mail Dispute to End on Monday, Union Claims

Royal Mail Staff Strike in Dispute Over Pay And Conditions
Photographer: Chris J. Ratcliffe/Bloomberg
By
THE PRESS ASSOCIATION (Alan Jones, PA Industrial Correspondent)

The union representing Royal Mail workers says it has been told that negotiations aimed at resolving the long-running dispute over jobs, pay and conditions will end on Monday.

The Communication Workers Union (CWU) said it had received documents from the company with a deadline of Monday to agree to them.