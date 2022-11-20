Six Key Takeaways From Malaysia’s First-Ever Hung Parliament

Opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim’s reformist Pakatan Harapan and a pro-Malay rival grouping led by ex-premier Muhyiddin Yassin are competing to form the next government after snap elections led to a hung parliament.
Both must try to cobble together a razor-thin majority by persuading a raft of parties to join their alliance, to become the fourth prime minister in four years. Either way, the political uncertainty which has hobbled the Southeast Asian country looks set to continue at a time when the economy is on a fragile rebound and rising living costs are stirring discontent.