Latin America Bank Picks Brazil’s Goldfajn as Next President

Governments from Latin America and the Caribbean chose Brazil’s Ilan Goldfajn to become the next chief of the Inter-American Development Bank, a key financial institution for the region and one of its most coveted jobs.
Goldfajn, the current Western Hemisphere director of the International Monetary Fund, was elected during a meeting Sunday of finance ministers and other officials of member nations, with most participating virtually from capitals across the Americas, according to people familiar with the proceedings, who asked not to be identified because it hasn’t yet been announced publicly.