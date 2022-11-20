Your Sunday Asia Briefing: COP Progress, Malaysian Hung Vote

A new week dawns and risk is on the menu. If you’re into markets with wild swings, but feel crypto is still a bit radioactive, why not join some of Wall Street’s heavyweight banks and start piling back into Chinese stocks? In Egypt, climate envoys managed to secure an important last-minute compromise, while in Malaysia, the general election failed to produce an outright winner.

The big vote: Malaysia has its first hung parliament after Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition took a beating in Malay heartland states, while opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim’s Pakatan Harapan (PH) failed to gain enough ground outside its stronghold constituencies to form a majority. Both Anwar and ex-premier Muhyiddin Yassin, head of the third major alliance Perikatan Nasional (PN), said they can persuade enough lawmakers to join their alliances to form the next government. Ninety-seven year old former premier Mahathir Mohamad lost his parliamentary seat.