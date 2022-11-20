 Skip to content
Politics

Biden Celebrates 80th Birthday as Democrats Eye Younger Leaders

  • President has brushed off concerns about age, fitness for 2024
  • House Democrats undergoing generational shift in leadership
Joe Biden on&nbsp;Nov. 18,&nbsp;

Joe Biden on Nov. 18, 

Photographer: Al Drago/Bloomberg

Joe Biden turned 80 on Sunday, a milestone for the already-oldest president in US history as some Democrats question his intention to run for reelection in two years.

The president and his family will celebrate at a brunch organized by First Lady Jill Biden at the White House.