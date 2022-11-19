US, Canada Seek to Advance NORAD Missile-Warning System Upgrade

The US and Canadian defense chiefs discussed upgrades to North America’s missile-warning system as the Biden administration seeks to slow North Korea’s atomic ambitions, open better communications with China and dial back fears the Kremlin might use nuclear weapons in its war in Ukraine.
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said he and Canada’s defense minister, Anita Anand, talked about steps to advance the modernization of the North American Aerospace Defense Command during a meeting on the sidelines of a security forum in Halifax, Canada, on Saturday.