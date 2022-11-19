A Second Supreme Court Leak Is Reported by Former Abortion Foe, NYT Says

A former anti-abortion leader says he learned in advance about the outcome of a major 2014 US Supreme Court case involving religious rights and contraceptives shortly after two allies had dinner at the home of Justice Samuel Alito, the New York Times reported.
The man, evangelical minister Rob Schenck, described the alleged revelation in a letter he sent to Chief Justice John Roberts earlier this year as the court investigated the leak of its draft opinion in a separate case overturning the constitutional right to abortion. The Times posted a copy of the letter on its website Saturday.