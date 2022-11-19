Raab's Staff Conflicts Caused Afghanistan Evacuation Delays - Reports

Dominic Raab faced fresh questions on Saturday, after it was reported that his refusal to speak to Foreign Office staff he viewed as "time-wasters" caused a "blockage" during the evacuation from Afghanistan last year.
The Deputy Prime Minister, whose oversight of the evacuation amid the Taliban's power-grab came in for heavy criticism, was the subject of a fresh report in The Guardian newspaper which reported on claims that his working relationship with officials had a negative impact on Foreign Office efforts.