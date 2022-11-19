 Skip to content
Raab's Staff Conflicts Caused Afghanistan Evacuation Delays - Reports

Photographer: Hollie Adams/Bloomberg
THE PRESS ASSOCIATION (Dominic McGrath, PA)

Dominic Raab faced fresh questions on Saturday, after it was reported that his refusal to speak to Foreign Office staff he viewed as "time-wasters" caused a "blockage" during the evacuation from Afghanistan last year.

The Deputy Prime Minister, whose oversight of the evacuation amid the Taliban's power-grab came in for heavy criticism, was the subject of a fresh report in The Guardian newspaper which reported on claims that his working relationship with officials had a negative impact on Foreign Office efforts.