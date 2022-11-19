Malaysia is heading for its first-ever hung parliament as coalitions led by Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob, opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim and former premier Muhyiddin Yassin are poised to fail to win a majority, fueling political uncertainty in an economy on a fragile rebound.
Anwar’s Pakatan Harapan coalition was in the lead with 71 seats and there were 34 contests left to be called, according to local media Malaysiakini. That means no alliance would be able to get the 111 seats required from Saturday’s vote to immediately win a majority.