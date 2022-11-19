The science of human hibernation and "torpor" may soon catch up with science fiction, not only facilitating space travel but potentially helping treat cancer.
VW and Mercedes’s Electric-Car Ambitions Run Into Trouble
Theft Is On the Rise in UK Stores as Cost-of-Living Crisis Grows
Spending Big and Badly Shows Energy Crisis Risks for Europe
Australia Says UK Trade Deal to Be Settled in Early 2023
Taiwan Says Trade Pact Bid on Track After Australia Comment
American-JetBlue Alliance Not Justified, US Argues as Trial Closes
Pay Gap at Nike Persisted After Changes, Lawsuit Alleges
Musk Starts Twitter Poll on Reinstating Ex-President Trump
China Local Govt Helps Foxconn Hire Villagers After Exodus: FT
Twitter Staff Wipeout Under Musk Spurs Fear Site Will Decay
Xi Never Asked for Military Base, Papua New Guinea Leader Says
Nuclear Threat From Iran ‘More Advanced Than Ever Before,’ James Cleverly Warns
Grindr’s Biggest Investors Are Billionaires on Stock Surge
Reselling Taylor Swift Tickets? You’re Going to Have to Pay Taxes
The US Is Unlikely to Score Many Goals in the World Cup — You Can Bet on It
These 10 Artworks Total $958 Million in Unprecedented November Sales
Whoever Tweets Last, Don’t Forget to Turn Off the Lights
Crypto's Coffin Is Not Quite Nailed Shut Yet
The UK Already Has a Nasty Wealth Tax
Sears Limps Through What Could Be Its Final Holiday Season
Why Europe’s €2.75 Trillion Renovation Wave Is Falling Flat
A Nation in the Crosshairs of Climate Change Is Ready to Get Rich on Oil
Lawsuit Filed Against FDA to Block Access to Abortion Pill
EU Threatens to Walk Away From COP27 Climate Talks in Egypt
California Utility Warns of Potential Shutoffs Due to Fire Risk
Holiday Lights Dim as European Cities Look to Cut Energy Costs
Maya Lin on Art, Architecture, Landscape and Memory
A New Gallery Hopes to Rival the Louvre, the Tate — and Sydney’s Beaches
FTX Starts Global Asset Review as Part of Chapter 11 Process
GOP’s Hawley Wants Democrats’ Emails as FTX Collapse Turns Political
Crypto Traders in US Surged 149% to 2.3 Million as Pandemic Hit
Tim Smith
Sign up for our new Crypto newsletter and follow @crypto Twitter for the latest news.
FTX Trading Ltd. and about 100 affiliated companies are starting a strategic review of global assets as a part of the Chapter 11 bankruptcy process.